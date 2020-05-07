Vizag gas leak: Call to prosecute LG Polymers management

By | AP Bureau | Published: 3:45 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former Energy Secretary and social activist EAS Sarma has urged the state government to prosecute the promoters and the senior managers of LG Polymers urgently as a deterrent measure.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy soon after the incident, he said it was unfortunate that such a ghastly accident should take place at a time when the district administration is busy engaged in COVID operations.

“LG Polymers is a South Korean company, constantly pampered by the successive governments. It stands on government ceiling surplus land valuing hundreds of crores of rupees and the company had dragged the government into litigation, when the government tried to take back the land. Despite this, how did Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board

(APPCB) grant Consent for Establishment (CFE) and Consent for Operation (CFO) around the beginning of 2019 for the unit’s expansion?

APPCB did not apparently take clearance either from the State government or from the Union Ministry of Environment,” he noted.

In the first instance, this unit being a highly polluting one and its being close to residential areas, APPCB should not have allowed it to expand its operations, Dr. Sarma observed and wondered how the APPCB readily permitted such an expansion?

This was not the first industrial accident to take place in the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. Around 30 to 40 accidents took place in the past resulting in several workers and civilians losing their lives, with no promoter prosecuted and no officer of the State government punished. It implied collusion between the officers and the promoters of the polluting industries, he alleged, adding that he would not be surprised if the promoters had had support from the political leaders of all hues.

“When the first phase of the recent lockdown ended, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was apparently granted to LG Polymers, ostensibly on the ground that it was an “essential” industry. By no stretch of imagination, a plastics manufacturing unit like this can be called “essential”. Someone senior in the govt should be held responsible for this lapse. Pollution in principle reduces the body’s immunity to diseases like Corona. It is ironic that both the Centre and the State should jointly encourage activities such as liquor sales and industrial pollution that weaken human immunity at a time when the country is facing an unprecedented crisis due to Corona virus spread,”

he stated, demanding the government to fix responsibility on APPCB and the officers of the industrial safety wing for allowing such an industrial unit to expand operations and resume manufacturing.

Callousness of the unit

“How did a foreign company operating in India conduct its operations so casually and carelessly?

It appears that foreign companies like this one are moving into India as the Union Ministry of Environment, in the name of “easing business”, is progressively relaxing the environment clearance procedures and encouraging polluting industries to set up shop in the country, knowing well that even if they violate the law of the land, they will get protection from the official organs of the State,” he remarked, while calling for both IPC proceedings and a heavy civil penalty in the case.

