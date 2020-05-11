Vizag gas leak: Rs 1 crore cheques handed over to kin of deceased

By | AP Bureau | Published: 6:37 pm

Visakhapatnam: The family members of those who died in LG Polymers incident were handed over cheques for Rs.1 crore.

Informing this to media persons here on Monday, district incharge minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the family members of the 11 persons who died were undergoing treatment in the King George Hospital where he along with other ministers Avanti Srinivasa Rao, Botsa Satyanarayana, and Dharmana Krishnadas, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and District Collector V. Vinay Chand handed over the cheques.

In accordance with the direction of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the minister were camping in the city to provide assistance to the gas leak victims and held several rounds of discussions with officials, he revealed. Those who had recovered after treatment, were being discharged from the hospitals and all the victims in the five villages in the vicinity of LG Polymers would be given Rs.10,000 each, he added.

Kannababu said that hundreds of GVMC personnel were sanitising the streets and houses in the five villages and the evacuated persons could return home by evening. Also, on the advice of the Chief Minister, the each of ministers would camp in a village, he stated.

Avanati Srinivasa Rao said there was absolutely no need to fear as the styrene gas was fully under control. He urged people not to be carried away by rumours. They could return home safely in the evening and they would be supplied food. Medical camps would be organised in the area for health checkup, he said.

