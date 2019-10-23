Vizag land scam: SIT to receive complaints

By | AP Bureau | Published: 7:04 pm

Visakhapatnam: A notification will be issued on October 26 for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to receive complaints with regard to the Visakhapatnam land scam and tampering of land records.

Announcing on Wednesday, SIT chief Vijay Kumar said a newspaper notification would be issued for the public to provide justice to the latter. None should miss the information and 13 teams would be set up to receive complaints which would be later scrutinised. The old SIT reports were available which would also be reviewed. A box would also be set up for the public to drop their complaints, he said.

Vijay Kumar also said that there were plans to set up a separate office for SIT and complaints would also be received in the 13 mandals in the periphery of Visakhapatnam revenue division. The complaints would be received at the VMRDA auditorium in the city. Online complaints would also be entertained, he added.

