Vizag: New flights to Chennai and Vijayawada from tomorrow

By | Published: 4:59 pm 5:01 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) has announced launch of two new flights on the occasion of Diwali festival on Sunday from the city.

SpiceJet flight will operate one flight from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada leaving at 8.30 A.M and to Chennai at 11.20 A.M. From Chennai, the flight will leave for Visakhapatnam at 6.35 A.M and from Vijayawada, the flight will leave for Visakhapatnam at 9.50 A.M.

According to APATA office-bearers O. Naresh Kumar, K. Kumar Raja and DS Varma, the new additional international connectivity is to Singapore for 5 days instead of earlier 3.days in a week.

The Scoot airlines will be operating from Sunday five times a week on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The flight will leave Singapore at 2045 hrs and arrive in Vizag at 22.00 hrs It will leave Vizag at 2300 hrs and arrive in Singapore at.0545 hrs.( local time). It is a four-hour flight.

Scoot will connect 160 destinations from Vizag with through boarding pass issued from here to China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, USA and other places.

“The number of seats on this flight are 30 more than current silk air flight. This will greatly improve connectivity from Visakhapatnam to rest of the world,” Naresh Kumar said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter