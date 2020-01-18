Vizag Sea Cadets Corps celebrate Golden Jubilee

By | AP Bureau | Published: 6:55 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam unit of the Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) celebrated its 50th anniversary with a ceremonial parade held at INS Circars Parade Ground on Saturday.

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command inspected a Guard and reviewed the parade comprising of 12 platoons of sea cadets including 4 girl cadets platoon. On completion of the inspection, guard and platoons smartly marched past the dais with SCC band playing different tunes.

The parade was followed by a display of an array of splendid training activities including Piping, Semaphore, Cane Drill, Guard Continuity Drill, Band Continuity Drill and Horn pipe dance by SCC Cadets. On completion of the parade, Vice Admiral Jain launched the SCC website and presented awards to outstanding Sea Cadets of the year 2019-20.

The Sea Cadet Corps is the largest non-governmental voluntary organisation which was started on 13th May 1938 at Karachi in undivided India and presently there are 10 units functional throughout the country with Mumbai as Headquarters. The organisation imparts basic training in Naval Discipline to School going young boys and girls on every Sunday in the age group of 10 to 12 years.

The Sea Cadet Corps, Visakhapatnam unit was commissioned on January 18, 1970 by Admiral AK Chatterjee, AVSM the then Chief of Naval Staff with the active support of Captain OS Dawson IN who was the then Commanding Officer, INS Circars. The unit has flourished over the last 50 years and presently there are nearly 1200 Cadets.

