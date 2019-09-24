Vizag Steel staff bag Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskar

By | Published: 5:22 pm 5:23 pm

Visakhapatnam: Vizag Steel employees brought national level recognition by receiving the prestigious Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskar for their innovative work.

The employees, S Eswara Rao, D Trinadha Rao, B Dharma Rao, A Satti Babu, B Appala Raju led by D Devadanam of Steel Structural Shop of Engineering Shops & Foundry (ES&F) have undertaken a critical job of repairing/renovating a Torpedo Ladle in a short time of 56 days, thereby saving huge amount to the Company.

RINL chairman and managing director P K Rath, while congratulating them for their notable performance, mentioned that the awards truly reflect their commitment in undertaking a critical job innovatively.

The Torpedo Ladle Cars are designed for transporting 300 T of Hot Metal of 1500 0 C from Blast Furnace to LD Converters of SMS. The overall length of the vessel is 19.60 Meters. During usage of Torpedo ladle, vessel got deformed and damaged.BF dept tried to put the TL in operation by offloading the job to outside agencies, it was not materialized due to the high cost of repair i.e., approximately Rs 1.2 crores.

A dedicated and committed team of Steel Structural Shop of RINL made it possible by renovating in a shortest time of 56 days using in-house resources and inherent skills. The awards were bestowed on them for their extra-ordinary achievement by Santosh Gangwar, Honorable Union Minister for Labour & Employment at New Delhi.

