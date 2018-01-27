Vizag: Utilise opportunities created by RINL, MSMEs told

By | AP Bureau | Published: 9:23 pm

Utilise opportunities created by RINL, MSMEs told

Visakhapatnam: The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL)-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant CMD P Madhusudan, said that RINL is always positive and demonstrates support to the MSMEs in improving their business, and exhorted them to utilise the opportunities being created by RINL expansion and modernisation.

He made this observation while chairing the meeting at the 21st Plant level Committee Meeting organised by Vendor Development Cell (VDC) and Materials Management (MM) Department of RINL in Ukkunagaram on Saturday.

Local MSMEs are playing a vital role in meeting the procurement requirements of RINL-VSP which has doubled the capacity to 7.3 mtpa, he said, adding that RINL has procured various types of items worth Rs 239 crore during 2015-16 and Rs 415 crore during 16-17 from the MSMEs, which showed an improvement of 29%. This reflected RINL’s concern for the MSMEs and their business growth, he noted, adding that RINL is strictly adhering to the guidelines of GOI in public procurement policy related to MSMEs.

SV Giridhar Rao, Joint Director, Department of Industries & Commerce of Andhra Pradesh, observed that MSMEs are playing a major role in creating and providing employment and they are presently facing a lot of challenges in sustaining their business. RINL is a very important partner for MSMEs and there is need to extend support to MSMEs in their journey towards success, he said and advised RINL to impart training to the local vendors to develop the products required for VSP.

He also revealed that the AP Government is contemplating to set up MSME Parks in every district and called upon the MSMEs to utilise the opportunities created by AP government to further increase their business activities.