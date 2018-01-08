Vizag’s IIPE inks pact with Texas varsity

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Visakhapatnam: Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) in the city and the Texas A and M University (TAMU) of USA will sign a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday for institutional collaboration in the arena of education and research with specific interest of oil and gas segment.

According to IIPE Director VSRK Prasad, the primary objective is to promote interaction and collaboration between faculty, staff and students of the two institutions through visits and faculty exchange porogrammes, carry out academic and reseach programmes, and joint monitoring of students. “The relationship also aims at enhancing the technological, social and cultural bondage between the two nations.

The MoU broadly covers certain specific identified areas of cooperation which may be augmented as appropriate with the development of the formal pact,” he stated.

TAMU opened its doors in 1876 as the United States’ first public institution of higher learning and today, it stands as a research-intensive flagship university dedicated to sending leaders out into the world prepared to take on the challenges of tomorrow Dr. Prasad noted.