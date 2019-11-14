VJIM organises Business Conclave in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: A business conclave ‘FinTech-The Road Ahead’ was organised by the city based B-School, the Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM). In the opening session, Keerthi Kumar Jain, Founder & CEO, AnyTimeLoan.in, spoke about various segments in FinTech and discussed in detail about P2P (Peer to Peer) Lending.

Raj Phani, Founder, Zaggle, encouraged the students to look at entrepreneurship as the primary career option and spoke at length as how FinTech is helping the tourism industry in developing a tourism card for international tourists.

NP Desai, Founder, Growthidealab.com, spoke about the design of apps using artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics to provide financial consulting services to help and revive ailing MSMEs and Vikrant Varshney, Co-founder & Managing Partner, SucSEED Venture Partners, enlightened the students about various financing options and strategies for FinTech startups.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter