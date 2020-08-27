VK Singh advisor for prison development in Punjab

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Senior police officer and former Director of Telangana State Police Academy VK Singh has been appointed as advisor for the execution of prisons modernisation plan in Punjab.

The Department of Prisons, Punjab, has issued a circular in this regard. Singh, who opted for VRS a few weeks ago, earlier worked as Director General of Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services before he was transferred and posted as director of the Police Academy.

