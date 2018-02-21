VLCC to train transgenders in beauty therapy

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: In a major boon to the transgender community in the city, VLCC Institute will provide free training course for the job of ‘Assistant Beauty Therapist’ at their SR Nagar branch as part of a collective effort to help mainstream the members of transgender community.

Speaking to community members at SR Nagar branch on Tuesday, VLCC Hyderabad Regional Head M Sujatha said make-up and beauty industry provides great opportunities for transgender people.

“I have personally trained two transgender persons who are doing extremely well in the industry now and the industry has its doors open to members of transgender community,” she said. The 90-day course would provide in-depth knowledge of skin and hair care, she added.

Apart from teaching various aspects of beauty therapy, assistance would be provided to participants in placement and a stipend of Rs 2,000 for conveyance would be provided. There was no educational eligibility required, she added.

The project would be held in city on pilot basis and extended to Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi, Bengaluru-based trans activist Yash Sharma said.

Community-based organisations such as the Telangana Hijra Intersex Transgender Samithi, Udbhav, Payana and The Humsafar Trust are collaborating with VLCC Institute for the initiative.

“Over 20 members of transgender community have signed up for the course, although several details are yet to be finalised. I am sure more will follow the suit,” said Sharma.

As a curtain-raiser event for the project, a gender sensitisation workshop was held for VLCC staff at the SR Nagar branch, where senior rights activists such as M Rachana, Chandramukhi and Vyjayanti Vasantha Mogli spoke about non-binary gender identities.