Vlogger Sejal spells success with inspiring videos

A well-known name in the social media circuit with over a million followers, Sejal Kumar isn’t a stranger to netizens. The vlogger has definitely made a name for herself in fashion industry and is an inspiration to innumerable young fashionistas. Hyderabad Today caught up with the gorgeous girl who was in town for ‘Influencer Con’ event.

Having started her vlog in 2014, Sejal says she has never expected either her vlog or herself to be such a big hit to reach a million-follower mark in a span of five years. But, of course, it didn’t happen overnight. “It took me so much of time to reach this position, and that too with the guidance of my parents and loved ones,” shares the influencer.

Travelling is something that she likes the most. Well, after her first internship trip to Turkey, Sejal uploaded her first video called ‘Summer Style Turkey’. Since then, she has created more than 500 videos on her channel which made her reach one million plus subscribers on YouTube. Sometimes, her family and friends appear along with her in some of her videos, which are usually centred around fashion, skits, singing and vlogs.

Sejal has given many talk shows which inspired youngsters and adults alike. “I see to it that my content never hurts anybody’s feelings and I also ensure that the products which I show are reasonable which people can afford. Creating the content is always a big task because it should be sensible and accepted by the audience, and I need to thank my parents who support me to do what I like to do,” says this 24-year-old young lady.

Sejal, who has been passionate about acting since childhood, says, “I love dancing and singing. In fact, I went for dance classes and later took up theatre too. But, I grew more confident when I started my own channel. The best part of my channel is that I work with girls in almost all the videos, besides my mother, and I’m liking it.”

She is currently working on Netfilx for a web series Engineering Girls, and is busy handling her YouTube channel as well. In a happy space, she says she has also finally fulfilled her dream of having her own clothing line and launched her own clothing collection in collaboration with StalkBuyLove.

This bubbly young woman is also ready to act in movies, but she also mentions that script is the hero at the end of the day and only if she likes the script, she is willing to be seen on-screen too.

