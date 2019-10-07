VNR VJIET collaborates with TiE Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 am 8:16 pm

Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNR VJIET) and Vignana Institute of Management have collaborated with The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad chapter that enables students of both the institutions to participate in the TiE Grad 2019-20 programme.

Addressing the students during a workshop on ‘Idea Generation and Idea Validation’ on the occasion , TiE Grad Committee chairperson Varla Bhanu Prakash Reddy explained how the world has changed from industrial revolution to information revolution to digital and disruptive technologies. He shared his journey from a budding to successful entrepreneur. VNR VJIET principal Dr. CD Naidu said the college has taken major steps to bring innovation to the fore.

Director for Advancement at VNR VJIET Dr. B Chenna Kesava Rao said the institute has chalked out tangible outcomes for innovation and is proceeding with value adding collaborations with organisations like TiE.

During the event 25 teams comprising 120 students of the college came up with ideas and tried creating a business model based on lean canvas.

