VNRVJIET celebrates annual day

By | Published: 10:38 pm

The fest Sintillashunz 2020 brought a whiff of fresh air for students of city-based university VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology. Dressed in their ethnic best, they took part in various activities as they celebrated annual day and ethnic day.

Dr M Rama Manohar Babu, director – ASL, DRDO Hyderabad, and Ramesh Kaza, senior VP, Chief Information Officer of State Street were the guests of honour. They urged the students to take inspiration from the likes of Adi Shankaracharya, Swami Vivekananda, and Abraham Lincoln and make a mark for themselves early in life by making good career choices.

A logo designed by G Ramya, assistant professor – ECE, was launched on the occasion, as the institute also celebrated its silver jubilee. Principal Dr CD Naidu mentioned that about 10 corporates are strategic partners of the institute, and that they produced 100 entrepreneurs so far while the institute’s inhouse incubator, VJ Hub, incubates 12 startups.

Parents watched and cheered on proudly as students received merit certificates and medals for their accomplishments. A festive atmosphere prevailed at the campus as it was decorated colourfully and students were spotted clicking selfies with interesting props.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter