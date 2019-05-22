VNRVJIET celebrates National Technology Day

By | Published: 3:58 pm

Hyderabad: Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) organised an event marking the “National Technology Day” recently. Dr. Reddy Shetty Prakasham, Chief Scientist at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) Hyderabad who participated in the event spoke about the future technologies that are set to change the mankind.

His talk outlined biomimetics — the technology obtained through imitating the nature — material science, nanotechnology, biotechnology, and engineering challenges thereof. Institute’s Director for Advancement, Dr. B. Chenna Kesava Rao talked about the diversified diffusion of Industry 4.0 technologies, dubbed as ‘Mezzanine Technologies’ such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, Cyber-security, Internet of Things, and Data Sciences and Analytics — into various application domains..

