VNRVJIET holds global alumni meet

Hyderabad: The VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) organised its global alumni meet, YUGMA2K19, which was attended by more than 600 former students who are now entrepreneurs and successful employees across the globe.

VNR VJIET Principal Dr. CD Naidu said the college was established 25 years ago and more than 12,000 students graduated from the institute. To commemorate its silver jubilee, a global alumni meet was organised and students who have achieved greater heights in their careers were honoured with Excellence Awards.

The Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards were given to Naresh Reddy, director of Aditya Scientific; and Ramana Kovelamudi, CEO of Prasad Hospitals. The Management Exellence Awards were given to Sangameswar Reddy, Amazon; Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE HUB; and Bhushan Reddy, senior manager of United Way of Hyderabad.

The Academic Excellence Award was presented to V Chandini, signal analyst of NASA; and Excellence in other Walks of Life to former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha; Rishi Tirupari, vice president of Wynn Resorts, Macau; and upcoming actor, V Rakesh.

The awards were given away by the institute’s general secretary K Harishchandra Prasad at a function held at the campus. The award to K Kavitha and Chandini were received by their friends and relatives in their absence.

