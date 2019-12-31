VNRVJIET now mentor institution

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: The Share and Mentor Institutions ‘Margdarshan’ Scheme of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recognised Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology (VNRVJIET) as one of the mentor institutions to guide 10 mentee institutions in the State.

At the inauguration and exchange of MoUs between VNRVJIET and 10 mentee institutions, advisor, AICTE, Dileep N Malkhede spoke about the importance of Margdarshan Scheme. The Principal of VNRVJIET, CD Naidu and principals and managements of mentee institutions signed the MoU.

He said as a mentor institution, VNRVJIET will promote and enhance academic interaction. It will also share and implement best practices for enhancing the quality of teaching and learning process. The VNRJIET will help in accreditations, faculty development programs and guest lectures at the mentee institutions, which will help them improve academically.

The president of Vignana Jyothi, D N Rao expressed his happiness for identifying VNRVJIET as mentor institution and said that institute will extend its full cooperation in exchanging knowledge with other institutions.

