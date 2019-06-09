VNRVJIET student bags plum paycheck

By | Published: 12:38 am 6:13 pm

Hyderabad: Satya Sai Sivaramakrishna Neerukonda, a student of BTech (CSE) from Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) has bagged job offer with annual package of Rs 28.75 lakh per annum from Amazon. He has been offered Software Developer-I position.

Dr. Pardha Saradhi, Director, Training and Placements, VNRVJIET said starting from first year, the students were being trained in the latest technologies. This training was not just helping students get jobs but also good pay packages.

In a felicitation ceremony organised by the institute, Satya Sai said that students must develop skills pertaining to competitive programming. They should also develop strong foundations in algorithms and programming concepts regardless of programming languages.

Dr. CD Naidu, Principal, VNRVJIET said over 1,200 offers were made to students through campus placements during academic year 2018–19.