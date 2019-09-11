VNRVJIET students win big at SWISH hackathon

By | Published: 6:00 pm

Students of Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) bagged the first and second prizes in the Sunrise Indian Innovative Student Hackathon (SWISH) 2019.The hackathon was conducted by the Japan-based Denso Group, one of the world’s largest automotive supplier groups of technology and components.

Over 800 students from 25 plus premier colleges and universities registered for the competition, out of whom 150 students were shortlisted through various rounds of screening. From VNRVJIET, a total of 66 students were selected to attend the SWISH Hackathon 2019, by submitting a video explanation of the problem statement and innovative Ideas.

The hackathon was a four-member team event and the top three teams were offered cash prizes and coupons from Amazon. The VNRVJIET student team comprising G Gnana Teja Yadav, P Pranav Kumar, C Chandrakiran bagged the first prize, Y Sirisha, G Saikumar, Y Ritheesh Baradwaj and C Sowsheel won the second prize while V Sameera Prathyusha, S Varun, and K Bhanu Teja won the third prize.

