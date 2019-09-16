VNRVJIT students excel in SWISH

By | Published: 12:30 am 5:32 pm

Hyderabad: Students of VNRVJIET have bagged first, second and third prizes in the Sunrise Indian Innovative Student Hackathon 2019 (SWISH) conducted by the Japan-based Denso Group, a global automotive components manufacturer.

More than 800 students from over 25 premier colleges and universities registered for the competition, out of them 150 students were shortlisted through various rounds of screening.

A total of 66 students from VNRVJIET were selected to attend the SWISH Hackathon 2019 on the basis of a video explanation of the problem statement and the innovative Idea.

The hackathon was a four-member team event, and the top three teams were offered cash prizes and coupons from Amazon.

VNRVJIET student team comprising G. Gnana Teja Yadav, P. Pranav Kumar, C. Chandrakiran bagged the first prize and cash award of Rs.25,000 whereas Y Sirisha, G Saikumar, Y Ritheesh Baradwaj, and C Sowsheel won the second prize. V Sameera Prathyusha, S Varun, and K. Bhanu Teja got the third prize.

The organisers and DENSO Group officials from Japan appreciated the winners.