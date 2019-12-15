Vocational certificate courses awarded to 100 jawans

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: The certification award ceremony for the pass outs of short term vocational certificate courses conducted by the AOC Centre, No. 2 Training battalion, Army Ordinance Corps Centre, Trimulgherry, and, Commissioner of Intermediate Education was conducted here on Saturday.

The certificate courses offered included artisan and wood technology, tailoring and dress designing, drawing and painting, leather and stitching technology, and, motor vehicle management.

These courses are permitted by the Commissioner of Intermediate Education and provisional permission or recognition has been accorded for the academic year 2019-2020.

During the function, 100 Army jawans, who completed the courses successfully were awarded the certificates by Commissioner of Intermediate Education and Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education, Syed Omer Jaleel.

Col. Commandant Officiating, Col. Rahul Sareen and other,s were present on the occasion.

