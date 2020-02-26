Vodafone Idea lists options before govt to facilitate AGR payment

By | Published: 7:10 pm 7:28 pm

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea has written to the government seeking help to pay the balance AGR dues. The same letter also is written to Niti Aayog and Finance Minister seeking facilitation of the payment. VIL has dues of Rs 53,000 crore towards AGR though its self assessment is apparently a much lower figure.

Its methods include adjustment of Rs 8,000 crore of GST refund towards AGR, payment of penalty, interests and interests on penalty in a staggered period.

It also seeks immediate introduction of floor rate for tariffs, cut in licence fees from 8 per cent to 3 per cent and spectrum usage charges to 1 per cent from 3 per cent, moratorium of three years, then a 15-year payment tenure and lower rate of interest of 6 per cent.