Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 cr more towards AGR dues

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea on Saturday said that it has paid additional Rs 1,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards the AGR dues.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that with the latest payment, it has paid a total of Rs 7,854 crore towards the AGR dues.

“The company yesterday (July 17) paid a further sum of Rs 1,000 crore to the DoT towards the AGR dues. The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in 3 tranches. The company has thus paid an aggregate amount of 7,854 crore towards the AGR dues,” it said.

In the last hearing on the AGR matter, the Supreme Court had asked the telecom operators to file their balance sheets for the last 10 years, including the year ending March 2020, as well as the Income Tax Returns as well as the particulars of AGR deposited during the last 10 years.

It had also directed the telcos to make payments of reasonable amounts also to show their bona fides before the next hearing, slated for July 20.

