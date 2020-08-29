Vogo plans to expand its services in Hyderabad

The company has also driven back 40 per cent of its pre-Covid revenues in Hyderabad due to early removal of lockdown and the business-friendly EV policy unveiled by the State recently.

By | Published: 12:52 am 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based tech-enabled self-ride two-wheeler rental service Vogo is betting big on the electric vehicle (EV) sector for Hyderabad even as it plans to increase its fleet size in the city.

The company, that started operations early 2017 with five bikes and 10 employees, has now grown to 3,000 vehicles with 100 pick-up points and has 100 employees who have served over three lakh rides.

The company has also driven back 40 per cent of its pre-Covid revenues in Hyderabad due to early removal of lockdown and the business-friendly EV policy unveiled by the State recently.

“After Bengaluru, Hyderabad has been our strongest market as we have seen higher customer satisfaction along with good business. We are sure of going back to our pre-Covid growth trajectory in the city by the end of 2020 and we will look at expanding our fleet from next year onwards,” said Anand Ayyadurai, co-founder and CEO, Vogo.

In terms of EV deployment, the company is looking at starting operations across Hyderabad by end of this year and will also look at expanding it to other cities. Most of the EV fleet, according to Ayyadurai, will be deployed in major metro stations in the city and it intends to make 25 per cent of its fleet to be EV by end of next year.

In order to provide business during Covid times, the company has launched three new offerings – Vogo Keep, Four Step Sanitisation and Home Delivery of Vehicles. As part of Vogo Keep, the company is offering an option to customers to keep the vehicle with them for a period of 15, 30 or 45 days and return it as per their convenience. It has also launched Flexi Keep model wherein customers can choose to keep the vehicle for a shorter duration of five days as well.

“We are seeing 75 per cent of our business coming from these new offerings as customers’ preferences are changing with changing times,” said Ayyadurai.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .