#VogueChallenge turning people into cover stars 

By Author  |  Published: 14th Jun 2020  2:53 pm
#VogueChallenge
Did you always dream of being on the cover of a magazine? Dreams of several people across the globe are coming true with the latest challenge on the internet named #VogueChallenge.
British Vogue dedicated its July issue to key workers across the UK. The cover stars of the month include train driver Narguis Horsford, NHS midwife Rachel Millar and supermarket assistant Anisa Omar who were photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth while on duty.

Taking inspiration, social media users are participating in the viral #VogueChallenge. All you have to do is click a stunning photo of yourself and use editing apps to add the Vogue logo on the picture and share it on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. The output has to look like a magazine cover.
An Instagram user who participated in the challenge wrote, “I’m here for the #voguechallenge showcasing and amplifying black creators. Let this be a reminder that the fashion industry is still not doing enough in creating spaces for black talents in general although it highly benefits from black culture. We want to see more black photographers, more black models, more black visual artists, more black make up artists, more black stylists, more black designers taking their rightful place in the front row. We got a long way to go, but we moving.”

 

Hello! Myself parveena! I am indian,live in west bengal ,cherished in Bengali family religiously i am muslim! I said Bengali muslim!!!! Somany peoples are asking to me are you bengali or muslim??? I am asking to them! What is the difference between bengali and Muslim????? 😃😃😃 A muslim cant say her mother language? Is saree for only a particular religion except muslims? Saree is not modesty?? .think well!!! If you are educated 😊 . . . Friends we may have different religions Different languages , different skin colors But we belong to one human race… 😊 #traditional #bengalimuslim #looks #village #women #of #westbengal #vogue #voguechallenge #model #modesty #vogueindia #voguebengali

TBT!! One of our favorite gown ever… worn by the gorgeous model @kinglulu_ 🔥🔥 and captured by @ted_gathura #voguechallenge . . We are still taking appointments, as well as online consultations for out-of-Nairobi clients 😉. Call/ WhatsApp +254 731166272 to place you fabric and design orders. . Made with ❤️ by @za_afrika. Muse @kinglulu_ Photography @ted_gathura . Visit our store along Ngong Road, at Space Lounge Shops, First Floor, opposite Prestige Plaza. —————————————————————— #ZaAfrikadesigns #styleinspiration #ZaAfrikaFabrics #lace #ankarawoman #Africanfashion #AfricanStyle #Ankara #africanfashiondesigner #Fabrics #Africanfabrics #Luxury #bride #weddingguest #kitenge # kenyanwedding #kenyansfashiondesigner #madeinkenya #weddinggown #bridesmaids #bridal #gowns #kenyandesigner #redcarpet #kenyanredcarpet #maternity #ankarazone

