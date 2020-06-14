VogueChallenge turning people into cover stars 

By | Published: 2:53 pm

Did you always dream of being on the cover of a magazine? Dreams of several people across the globe are coming true with the latest challenge on the internet named #VogueChallenge.

British Vogue dedicated its July issue to key workers across the UK. The cover stars of the month include train driver Narguis Horsford, NHS midwife Rachel Millar and supermarket assistant Anisa Omar who were photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth while on duty.

Taking inspiration, social media users are participating in the viral #VogueChallenge. All you have to do is click a stunning photo of yourself and use editing apps to add the Vogue logo on the picture and share it on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. The output has to look like a magazine cover.

An Instagram user who participated in the challenge wrote, “I’m here for the #voguechallenge showcasing and amplifying black creators. Let this be a reminder that the fashion industry is still not doing enough in creating spaces for black talents in general although it highly benefits from black culture. We want to see more black photographers, more black models, more black visual artists, more black make up artists, more black stylists, more black designers taking their rightful place in the front row. We got a long way to go, but we moving.”