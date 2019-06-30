VOI to expand retail footprint

By | Published: 12:03 am 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: VOI Jeans India is eyeing for growth in India in the next 1-2 years by consolidating its presence in metros and making inroads into tier-2 cities across the country.

The company wants to enter into more Lifestyle stores across India. Currently VOI is in 10 stores and wants to expand presence into another 50-60 stores in next 2-3 years. It also wants to be present in Shoppers Stop stores where it is not present.

Sharing future plans for India, Vimal Kumar Kamnani, CEO, VOI Jeans India, told Telangana Today, “We want to double our turnover to Rs 100 crore by 2021. We want to add 20 exclusive business outlets in tier-2 cities, of which five will come up in Hyderabad, Nizamabad and major towns of Telangana in the near-term.”

“We are currently importing winter wear (jackets), sweatshirts and foot wear. We make men’s casual wear (jeans and shirts) in Bengaluru and t-shirts in Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) through contract manufacturing arrangement,” he added.

To double its revenues in India, the brand is looking to expand its presence in tier 2 cities. The firm will also be investing Rs 20 crores in the next two years for launching 20 exclusive outlets as well as for growing its overall business.

Omni-channel presence

The brand was introduced in 2011 choosing Hyderabad Central at Hyderabad for its national roll out. Presently, the brand has 20 exclusive brand outlets and more than 100 shop-in-shops along with a presence on major e-commerce platforms (such as Myntra, Amazon and Flipkart). Offline business is contributing 90 per cent of its sales while the remaining is from online.

VOI Jeans India, the UK-based denim maker VOI Jeans’ India partner, is currently present in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Pune, Delhi, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Kolkata. The UK-based denim maker VOI Jeans has its outlets in Austria, Germany, Holland, Russia and the UK, having retail sales of about $2 billion.

He informed, “Of the 20 exclusive brand outlets that we operate in India, 15 are company-owned and five are franchisee-owned. In the last one year, we have added six outlets across India. About 25 per cent of the company’s turnover comes from Telangana, with four exclusive outlets in Hyderabad. The fifth outlet (spread over 700 sq ft) is opening soon in Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad. We also have outlets in Karimnagar and Hanamkonda. Telangana remains a key market for us.”

On the innovation front, Kamnani said, “We are an European brand. Our strategy is to give high fashion products at affordable prices in India. We are bringing biker fit jeans to India and are exploring other new avenues to meet the customer expectations in the country.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter