Be the voice of your city 

Hyderabad: Every morning, as you travel to work or college, in a car or public transport with your earphones plugged in and an FM radio channel streaming in music to brighten your day, there is that energetic and effervescent voice that adds to it.

Right from the start, ‘Good morning Hyderabad!’, to keeping you update on traffic conditions, the weather and latest developments, radio jockeys are now part of mornings and through the day as well, for many. Ever wondered about the person behind the voice, or what it takes to be that voice many look forward to hear first thing in the morning?

From the days when there were only a few known voices that boomed across living rooms, mostly from All India Radio, and when they were known as radio announcers, the scenario has changed. Radio has acquired new shades and energy and with FM channels mushrooming across the country, being a Radio Jockey or RJ is a popular career choice for many youngsters.

What is the buzz about?

RJs do not just talk. They do a host of tasks, from music programming, writing scripts, presenting/anchoring radio shows, to lending their voice to commercials, documentaries and so on. While voice is certainly a major factor, the enthusiasm, personality and originality in style of presentation too are crucial factors.

While good communication and language skills along with confidence can get you through, there are RJ courses that could come in handy as an added advantage, especially in these days when RJ hunts and talent search contests are galore, mostly by FM channels looking for RJs and even by the All India Radio. And the salary, while the beginnings are quite decent at about Rs.10,000, the ascent depends on how you make yourself, and your voice, popular. Once the name is known, the sky is the limit.

RJ Naved on Radio Mirchi 98.3, RJ Malishka on Red FM 93.5, RJ Balaji on 92.7 Big FM, RJ Raunac, RJ Nitin and RJ Sayema are just a few of the names that had made it big in the industry. Following them on their Facebook or social media pages could give an idea on what makes them click.

What you need

• A creative mind

• Sense of humour

• General knowledge

• Confidence, loads of it

• Good language skills

• Clear pronunciation

• Spontaneity

Courses

• Certificate Course in Announcing, Broadcasting, Comparing and Dubbing

• Certificate Course in Radio Jockeying

• Diploma in Radio Jockeying

• Diploma in Radio Management

• Diploma in Radio Station Operations and Management