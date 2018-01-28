‘Voila! F9 Gourmet’ tickles taste buds, the contract kitchen way

By | Published: 12:11 am 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: The template idea of a kitchen is that it is messy, with piles of vegetables in a corner and smoky interiors. Hyderabad-grown Voila! F9 Gourmet has changed that with its 60,000 sqft modern kitchen with a capacity to make 50,000 meals a day.

Voila! F9 Gourmet does contract catering for IT biggies in the city. It cooks and sends the meals to the companies in time for breakfast, lunch and dinner. In the initial days, it operated from three separate kitchens but has moved a centralised facility in about 2 acre near Gachibowli, the IT hub, explains Vijay Amritraj, its chief executive officer and partner.

“Hyderabad has many international companies. For them, food is an important tool for attracting and retaining the man power. They seek the best in quality,” says Amritraj, who has been in the segment for more than ten years. Voila F9 Gourmet is the amalgamated entity of Fusion Hospitality, founded by Shankar Krishnamurthy and Arvind Kaila and Voila Cuisine, started by Sanjay Bathla, Vamsi Joganpally and Vijay Amritraj. “We were competing in the same space and pitching to same clients. Then in 2015 we thought we should play the game as one to be a bigger player with operations in multiple cities,” says Amritraj. “Today, we directly compete with global F&B giants like Compass and Sodexo for market share,” he says about the journey of the Hyderabadi company that now counts Google, Facebook, Deloitte, Qualcomm, D E Shaw & Co., Arcesium, Uber and others among its clients. It now makes 25,000 meals a day.

“We are in the premium segment and it is a fully spread out buffet,” he says. The menus are decided by the food committees of the companies’ and are conveyed at least a week ahead. All the meals are produced at the central kitchen in Gachibowli and are then transported and served onsite at company cafeterias in buffet formats. The company, which has about 800 people working in shifts, follows food safety processes like HACCP and ISO 22000:2005 and runs an in-house microbiology lab to test and monitor every food item that is produced. “We keep samples of every item that we produce for 36 hours. This will help in taking necessary action if there are any complaints,” tells Amritraj.

Its facility, which has seen an investment of about Rs 15 crore, has specialised zones for receiving, stores, sorting, pre-prep, hot kitchen, confectionery, butchery, quality control, dispatch, temperature controlled refrigeration and also reverse osmosis, STP / ETP plants. It is keen on having a backward integration, particularly for vegetables and perishables. Revenue model and expansion? Voila works through annual contracts and bills clients on a monthly basis. The company, which does contract catering, banqueting, event & food festivals, is clocking revenues close to Rs 100 crore. “We are now looking to expand to Bengaluru. However, unlike Hyderabad where the IT hubs are centralized, IT sector in Bengaluru is spread out and might need satellite kitchens,” tells Amritraj, who also founded Voila Events in 2014 and scaled up its Live Entertainment business with marquee international partnerships including Sensation, Tomorrowland Unite, and Sunburn. He turned an Angel Investor in 2014 and invested in GeneSys Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company. In 2017, he invested Crayon Data based out of Singapore.