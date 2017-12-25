VoIP call routing gang busted, 7 held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:37 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The police on Sunday arrested a seven-member gang, including five businessmen and a doctor, for allegedly routing international calls through Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). Those staying in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries were found to be using this network at competitive rates as it does not leave any reverse trace of the original international number from where the call is originating from.

The arrested have been identified as Syed Mohammed Ilyas Sha Buqari and Mohammed Shahawaz, both residents of Moghalpura, Mohsin Bin Mohammed of Chandrayangutta, Mir Muzafar Ali of Asifnagar, Mohammed Omer of Tolichowki, Mohammed Zubairuddin of Old Bowenpally and Isa Bin Sayeed of Shahalibanda. The suspects acquired equipment relating to VoIP gateways, GSM-CDMA SIMs and fixed wireless telephones and installed exchanges at Moghalpura, Golconda and Tolichowki, said S Chaitanya Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force.

According to Kumar, the gang was indulging in illegal international call routing, wherein incoming calls are received through Internet. In this business, the data is connected to a VOIP gateway that converts it into voice calls, which are disseminated to receivers. This process does not leave any reverse trace of original international number from where the call was originated. Using fake SIM cards, they were allowing calls from different countries, whose mobile numbers are unable to be traced by local service providers.

This not only caused loss to the government but also posed a severe threat to the security of the nation as the original call details are terminated and substituted with the local internet protocol address thus leaving the caller untraced. The gang was sharing their call rates in international forums and groups. Those staying abroad, if satisfied with call rates, contact the gang. Later, both the parties share their IP addresses and do business of illegal call routing. Sixteen VoIP ports, SIM cards of various networks, wifi routers, nine mobile phones, Rs 4.80 lakh and laptops were seized from the possession of the gang. Buqari, Mosin Bin Mohammed, Ali, Zubairuddin and Sayeed were businessmen while Shahawaz was a BSc student and Omer was a dental doctor.