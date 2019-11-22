VoIP racket arranged SIM cards from black market: Hyderabad Police

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The police investigating the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) racket busted on Wednesday have found that the prime suspect in the case, Mohammed Imran Khan, had purchased 300 SIM cards from the black market.

According to the police, the SIM cards were arranged by Naveed Khan of Medak, who previously worked for Reliance Telecom and Jaffar of Hyderabad, who took their share of commission for supplying it to Imran Khan. Naveed Khan came in contact with Waheed and Ahmed from Kamareddy district, who sold SIM cards of various telecom companies. They agreed to sell the cards at Rs 300 each to Naveed.

“Whenever a customer approached Waheed and Ahmed, they took their documents and asked them to affix their thumb impression twice or thrice on the machine saying the previous attempt failed. This way they misused the documents collected and the OTPs generated for issuing a SIM card. The new SIMs were sold to Naveed Khan after collecting Rs 50 more than the SIM card value,” said the Chandrayangutta police.

After collecting the SIM cards from Kamareddy, Naveed Khan supplied Idea and Airtel SIM cards to Jaffar by collecting Rs 350 per card. Jaffar who was known to Mohd Imran sold the cards at Rs 450 each to him.

“Using the SIM cards, Mohd Imran set up the exchange at his house in Ismailnagar and was running the facility illegally. For every call, he earned about Rs 10 to Rs 20 a minute as profit,” said the police.

The police appealed to the public to be careful while buying new SIM cards especially from temporary stalls set up on the roads.

“Dealers generate dual OTPs while issuing a SIM card conning the customers on pretext of technical glitches. The public should be careful and ensure their documents or photographs are not misused,” said the police.

