Vokal bridging knowledge gap in vernacular

Hyderabad: With 90 per cent of Indians speaking vernacular languages while only lesser percentage of the country well versed in English, there is a growing need to meet information needs of people in local language. Though internet penetration has improved in India with the smartphones, one can look out for information online only in English. To address this gap, India’s first vernacular question answer platform Vokal has been launched in 11 languages, which is aiming to benefit larger vernacular population in India. The platform is similar to Quora.

Launched 18 months ago, the Indian language knowledge sharing platform which enables users to ask queries and receive responses in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya and Assamese currently claims to have two million users per month with 15,000 subject matter experts registered with the platform.

Founded during end of 2016 by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Vokal is looking at repeating the success and replicating the model Google has used. The platform innovated by being the first Indian question and answer platform to enable audio and video answering.

Unmet market

Vokal co-founder Mayank Bidawatka told Telangana Today, “Our platform has several lakhs of questions, with a large base of users and experts. We are aiming for 100 million monthly users within the next one year and half a million subject matter experts. We are addressing an underserved market. Vernacular advertising market is estimated at Rs 2,500 crore and we want to tap that.”

When asked about sustainability of the business model, he said, “Expenses are low and the model is extremely profitable. We already have 11 languages and in the next one year, we will focus on these languages before adding others. The way Google has grown with online advertising, Vokal sees the same opportunity in India. Subject matter experts will be the backbone for this platform. Initially they will not get financial returns for answering the questions on the platform but in future we see the possibility of extending that benefit.”

According to a study by KPMG and Google, regional language users are expected to account for about 75 per cent of India’s internet user base by 2021.

How it works

Users get to choose from over 10 interests and can follow creators around these interests. Users can ask questions that are answered in regional languages by volunteering experts on the platform. Vokal is simple to use. Users ask a question in their local Indian language, either through a voice message or text. This is then answered by an expert.

Experts are vetted, verified and approved before they can start answering questions on the platform. So users know they get only the best, and the reliable answers. Experts can also conduct live video sessions.

