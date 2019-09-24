Volkswagen case: Botsa appears in court

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana appeared before the special court for CBI cases here on Tuesday in connection with the Rs 11.67 crore Volkswagen case.

Responding to a summons issued by the court, the Minister appeared as a witness in the case that took place during the Congress regime in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2005. The CBI had booked a case based on a complaint lodged by former Chief Secretary Mohan Kanda and took up investigation.

In the charge-sheet filed in the court, the CBI named seven persons as accused including Helmuth Schuster and charged them under Sections 420 (Cheating) and 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Volkswagen case had rocked the State forcing the then Congress government to order an investigation by the CBI. The portfolio of Satyanarayana was also changed after the scam came to light.

