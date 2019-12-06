Volkswagen India to launch 4 SUVs in two years

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:57 pm

Hyderabad: Volkswagen India, which is widely popular for its hatchback and sedan offerings, is now all set to venture into the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment. The European automaker is looking to launch four new models of SUV over the next two years, with the first one to be unveiled in the second quarter of calendar year 2020.

These new SUVs will be first showcased at the Auto Expo that will be held in February and post that the company plans to roll out the first SUV for the Indian consumers.

Speaking about the new models, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, director, Steffen Knapp said, “We have come up with a new brand philosophy for this country called the India 2.0 for which the Volkswagen group has planned to invest Rs 8,000 crore until 2022. For this purpose, we will be launching four new models of SUVs in the country over the next two years. Out of this, the AO SUV – which is partially based on T-Roc, will be unveiled in 2021 and it will have about 93 per cent of localisation thus enabling more accessibility and provide value for money to consumers.”

The director was interacting with media post the launch of its 20th Corporate Business Centre in Hyderabad which is a specialised dealership that caters to the growing group of corporates. The teams provide curated services basis the customer requirement across sales, services and financial options.

BS VI norms

With the deadline to implement BS VI emission norms coming closer, the automaker is all set to make the transition. The company will stop producing BS IV vehicles in December and from January 2020, the vehicles with new emission norms will kick in. “Currently, only petrol vehicles across all the models will be available in BS VI emission standard as that is the most viable option for us right now,” said Knapp.

On the industry trends, post the BS VI norms, the director said that there will be a shift in the automobile industry with the first shift coming in for petrol and second shift will be a major push towards CNG. He also added that post April 2020, there will be a dip in sales and there could be a possible rise in prices with vehicles becoming expensive post implementation of the new norms.

