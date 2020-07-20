Volkswagen launches two new SUVs in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Monday announced the launch of its SUV T-Roc and seven-seater SUV the Tiguan Allspace in Hyderabad.

At an introductory price of Rs 19.99 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the Volkswagen T-Roc and Rs 33.12 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the Tiguan Allspace, both the SUVs will now be available across Volkswagen sales touchpoints in Hyderabad.

The T-Roc is built on Volkswagen’s modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform and is powered by a 1.5l EVO TSI engine that is mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. The Tiguan Allspace comes equipped with a power-mill of 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG 4MOTION transmission to enhance the driving comfort of the customer.

