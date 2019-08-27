Volleyball tournament at BHEL from August 28

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Sangareddy: The four-day 7th D Ramachandra Reddy and M Prabhu Goud Memorial Inter-school Volleyball Tournament for boys and girls will be conducted from Wednesday onwards at BHEL in Sangareddy district. Another four-day L Venkatrami Reddy and C Raji Reddy Inter-college Volleyball Tournament for Women-2019 will also be conducted simultaneously. The tournament is jointly organised by BHEL Sports Development Club, BHEL Community Centre, BHEL Employees Association, and Old Students of Jyothi Vidyalaya under the aegis of Telangana Volleyball Association and Volleyball Association Sangareddy. As many as 70 teams from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana will compete for honours in three categories.

Speaking to reporters, International Volleyball Player and Beach Volleyball Player, M Krishnam Raju, who represented India in various tournaments, have said that they have made all arrangements for conducting one of the biggest Volleyball tournaments in BHEL. He added that they were also getting an overwhelming response from both the players and sponsors. Arva Ramakrishna, Chief Patron, BHEL Sports Development Club and others were present. Patancheru MLA, Gudem Mahipal Reddy will inaugurate the tournament.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .