Voluntary lockdown in erstwhile Medak district

Sangareddy: Several towns across erstwhile Medak district have opted for partial or total lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus in the district. With Sangareddy district recording the high incidence of Covid cases and Medak and Siddipet too not far behind, major towns including Sangareddy, Siddipet, Dubbak, Zaheerabad, Gajwel, Andole, Husnabad, Cheriyal, Narayankhed, Sadhashivapet and Kangti Mandal headquarters have decided to close down business establishments to help the government officials combat the pandemic.

The traders’ body in Sadasivpet has already self-imposed complete lockdown from July 16 while Chamber of Commerce, Zaheerabad, has decided to shut all shops for 10 days from July 17. Traders in Dubbak town are also observing complete lockdown, while businessmen in Sangareddy, who were downing shutters at 4 pm every day, have decided to shut all business establishments for 10 days from July 20.

Meanwhile, the traders on Subhash Road in Siddipet town have decided to voluntarily close down shops from Sunday. While most of the towns in the district are closing before 4 pm, Kangti Mandal headquarters in Sangareddy district was enforcing closure by 2 pm. Toopran town, which recorded a number of cases during the first fortnight of June, had enforced lockdown to control the spread of the novel Coronavirus during the June month.

Traders’ bodies across erstwhile Medak district are in discussions to shut shop partially or completely for a while to control the spread of Coronavirus. Police and Municipal authorities are also strictly enforcing the mask-on norm, and are imposing fines on people who violate it.

