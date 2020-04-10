Volunteering to fill hungry stomachs

By | Published: 7:38 pm

To rescue the needy from their hunger pangs during the lockdown period, city-based volunteer Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail has been providing more than 7,000 packets of food in various slums of Jubilee Hills.

Through the Sakina Foundation, started in the memory of his daughter Sakina and father Afzal Hussain, Sohail has been serving food to the needy every day. “If feeding directly to the needy or to curb hunger is a crime, then I would commit this crime every day,” he said.

During these tough times of the Covid-19, where poor people are finding it hard to fetch a meal, Hussain has been making sure that the underprivileged people do not sleep with hunger. “We are also conducting awareness programmes on symptoms and prevention on Covid-19 in slums. Most of them do not take any preventive measures and I urge them to strictly follow the care,” he said.

“I was doing this activity for the last five years. However, this programme gained prominence in the lockdown. It’s my resolve to spread awareness about this pandemic and also make others realise the importance of food. I am providing the needy people with breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Sohail said.

Now, he is gearing up to launch a service to help city police, GHMC, water works and electricity department workers and their families. “For any help or care, officials can call or text to +91 8008008012. We will send our volunteer to help their families as officials would be busy with their work,” he added.

