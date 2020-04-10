Volunteers do their bit to help needy in Khammam

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Khammam: People from across Khammam district are coming forward to help the needy affected by the lockdown.

Officers of different departments at Khammam railway station have come forward to assist railway licensed porters and parcel porters severely affected due to the lockdown.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) CI K Madhusudan informed that the railway supervisors of Khammam station have collectively raised Rs 50,000 to help the porters at the station facing hardship due to the cancellation of train services since March 22.

Each of the 38 porters at the station was given 25 kg of rice and other essential commodities, besides face masks on Friday. Officers of RPF, GRP, commercial department, health, Station Manager, electrical, signal and telecommunications contributed to the cause.

Station Master Ramana, RPF SI M Venkata Reddy, GRP SI Ravi Kumar, Commercial Inspector Prasanna Kumar, Chief Ticket Inspector Ramulu, Assistant Signal and Telecom J Narayana Rao, Goods Supervisor Chandra Shekar and others were present.

Similarly, Vibrants of Kalam State women’s wing in-charge Dr Lagadapati Hemalatha, its environment coordinator D Saikiran, and Lions Club Gold members have donated nearly four quintals of rice to autorickshaw drivers. Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao has distributed rice and groceries to journalists at Paloncha and inaugurated a KCR canteen to feed the poor at the Paloncha bus stand.

Meanwhile, volunteers of Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra Youth Committee have donated blood for thalassemia patients. They also distributed kits containing essential commodities to Asha workers, food packets to police, patients and their kin at District Hospital.

