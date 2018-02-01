Volunteers to help forests go plastic-free in Telangana

By | Published: 1:28 am

Volunteers to help forests go plastic-free

Hyderabad: Volunteers for the Tiger Census in Telangana urged the Forest Department to monitor wildlife data in the State on an annual basis instead of waiting for the quadrennial All India Tiger Estimation. The volunteers also offered to help make the State’s forest areas ‘plastic-free’ by participating in special drives.

Forest officials held a feedback session on Wednesday where dozens of volunteers showed enthusiasm in continuing to work with the forest officials in improving the State’s forest areas for better wildlife growth.

A note said several NGOs working in collaboration with the department had contributed a total of 302 volunteers, while 71 volunteers had applied directly, making a total of 373 volunteers for the hunt that commenced on January 22 and concluded on January 29.

These volunteers were from varying backgrounds. Scientists, engineers, engineering students, retired government employees, techies, members of NGOs such as the Friends of Snakes Society, World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), Birdwatchers Society, Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society, Humane Society International, People for Animals and the like had all come together for the noble work, forest officials said.

Apart from locals, several volunteers came from as far as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.