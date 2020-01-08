Vote for Cong to support questioning voices: Komatireddy

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Nalgonda: Bhongir MP and Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday asked urban voters to vote for Congress party in the ensuing municipal elections to support the voices that questioning the unilateral decisions by the TRS government in the State.

Speaking at a meeting with the party cadre held at a private hotel at Narketpally in the district, Venkat Reddy said that the TRS government had thrown the State into debts in its six years of ruling and are not implementing a single welfare scheme properly. Stating that the victory of the Congress would start from the this municipal elections scheduled on January 22, he pointed out that Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao has accepted that strength of Congress would not be under estimated in the urban local bodies elections. He exuded confidence that the Congress would again come to power in the State in the next elections for Legislative Assembly.

He alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao adopted double standards on the issues by supporting policies of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and had been implementing the agenda of AIMIM in the State. He asked the Muslim minorities to understand the opportunistic politics of the Chief Minister of the State. Leaders of various political parties also joined the Congress in the presence of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in his camp office at Nalgonda on the day. Congress leaders Dubbaka Narsimha Reddy and G Mohan Reddy were also present.

Two muncipal chairman candidates declared

Nalgonda: The Congress party has announced party candidates for municipal chairman posts of Miryalaguda and Nereducharla in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

According to media release issued by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Congress leader Bathula Laxma Reddy was declared as the official Congress Party candidate for the post of Muncipal Chairman of Miryalaguda municipality .

Bachalakuri Prakash ( SC) was declared as the official Congress Party candidate for the post of Muncipal Chairman of Nereducherla .

