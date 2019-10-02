Vote for Cong will be of no use: TRS MLC

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Suryapet: TRS MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said a vote for the Congress in Huzurnagar byelection would not benefit the constituency and its constituents in any way as the party was not in power in neither the Centre nor the State.

Srinivas Reddy and Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender campaigned door-to-door in Nereducharla of the constituency in support of TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy said TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy had done nothing for Huzurnagar’s development during his three terms as its MLA. He wondered how Uttam Padmavathi, who was rejected by the people of Kodad in 2018 elections, could think of winning the byelection from Huzurnagar.

“Uttam and his wife never bothered about the issues of the people of Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies which they earlier represented in the Assembly. They were available to neither their party leaders nor their constituents,” he said and asked Huzurnagar voters to vote for Saidi Reddy, who would always be available to them.

Listing out the welfare schemes of the State government, Narender said the TRS government was committed to the welfare of all sections of society. “From newborn baby to old-aged people, they are all beneficiaries of the welfare schemes of the State government,” he said.

