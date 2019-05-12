Vote for Congress candidates in ZP elections: Uttam

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Suryapet: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday asked the people to vote for Congress candidates in Zilla Parishad elections to ensure that public issues are voiced and heard in local bodies. Uttam Kumar Reddy was participating in zilla parishad elections campaign in Ananthagir mandal for the victory of the party candidates in the ZPTC and MPTC elections.

The TPCC president alleged that the State government was taking unilateral decisions that went against the interests of the State. “The administration is paralyzed in the State due to the attitude of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he alleged.

He also criticised the TRS leaders for making ‘irrelevant’ comments against the Congress party as well as its leaders. He made it clear that Congress was committed to development of rural areas and strengthening of local bodies in the country.

Reminding that Congress candidate has got majority of votes in Ananthagiri mandal in Legislative Assembly elections, he has exuded confidence that Congress would win ZPTC and all MPTC seats in the mandal. He has also assured that he would take care for sanctioning of dumping yard to Ananthagiri by the government, if Congress candidates were presented victory in ZPTC and MPTC elections.

