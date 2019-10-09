Vote for TRS in Huzurnagar by-poll for development: Jagdish Reddy

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Suryapet: Asking people to vote for TRS in the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency, Minister for Power G Jagdish Reddy on Wednesday said victory of TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy in the bypoll would lead to comprehensive development of the constituency.

Participating in the election campaign at Hemla thanda in the constituency, Jagdish Reddy said Huzurnagar did not see any development during the tenure of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy as its MLA. He alleged that Congress turned into an anti-development force by trying to create hurdles to development projects and welfare schemes taken up by the TRS government.

When development works were on full swing in all other Assembly constituencies, the development of Huzurnagar was paralyzed due Uttam Kumar Reddy’s attitude, he said. The Minister alleged that Uttam Kumar Reddy never tried to solve the issues facing constituency by bringing them to the notice of the state government.

He said Uttam Kumar Reddy was not sincere on the serving the people as elected representative and got the votes of the people in the elections earlier by misguiding the people.

Reminding that TRS candidate was a young politician, who has desire to service the people and work for development of the constituency, he asked the people to present a victory to Saidi Reddy in the by-elections with huge majority of votes.

Rejecting comments made by Uttam Kumar Reddy against him, Saidi Reddy said that there was no truth in the Congress leader’s allegations and that Uttam Kumar Reddy was indulging in false propaganda fearing defeat of his party. He would show what was real development of the constituency, if victory was presented to him in the by-elections, he added.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, TRS MLAs Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and Gadari Kishore were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter