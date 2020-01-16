Vote for TRS to turn Suryapet as model town: Jagdish Reddy

By | Published: 5:31 pm 5:37 pm

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Thursday asked the people of Suryapet to vote for TRS candidates in municipal elections to support his efforts to turn Suryapet as a model town in the state. Along with Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, the Energy Minister has conducted elections campaign in 31,41,44 and 45 wards in Suryapet Municipality for victory of TRS candidates.

During his elections campaign, Jagdish Reddy met people and explained the development witnessed by Suryapet in the last six years. Reminding that Musi project was only drinking water source for the people of Suryapet for the decades, he said that now safe drinking water being supplying to the people under Mission Bhagiratha. There would be no drinking water scarcity in the town forthwith.

Listing out the development programmes taken up in Suryapet, he said that Mini Tank bund was developed at Saddala Cheruvu that provided a lung space to the people of the town. In addition to this, medical college was also established in Suryapet, which would bring super specialty medical services available to the people of the area. The works of Modern Integrated Market, which was taken up in the place of old market yard of Suryapet, was also under progress. In addition to widening of the roads, beautification of Suryapet was also taken up with the finds sanctioned by the state government, he added.

Asking the people to vote for TRS candidates in municipal elections, he said that the councillors would cooperate for grounding of development projects and welfare schemes, if ruling party candidates were elected in the municipal elections. Later, Jagdish Reddy also inaugurated the TRS party elections offices in 43 and 47 wards in the town.

Elections campaign of municipal elections was took momentum with MLAs and senior leaders started participated in the campaign for victory to their party candidates.

Huzurnagar MLA Shanpudi Saidi Reddy participated in elections campaign in 1st and 7th ward of Huzurnagar Municipality. Similarly, Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha Mahender Reddy participated in elections campaign of TRS candidates in 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th wards in Alair Municipality. Bhongir MLA Pylla Shaker Reddy also participated in elections campaign in several wards of Bhongir Municipality for victory of the TRS candidates.

