Don’t vote for those who stopped works of Delhi, Kejriwal to people 

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people on Sunday morning to vote for those who have done work and not for those spreading “hatred” and “venom” as polling in seven Lok Sabha constituency got underway.

The chief minister asked people not to vote for those who are stopping the works of Delhi.

“Good morning Delhi. Please vote. Vote for those who have done your works. Don’t vote for those who are spreading hatred and venom and also stopping Delhi’s works. Your vote can change the country,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Voters queued up outside polling booths on Sunday morning in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the city where former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Union minister Harsh Vardhan and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir are among those in the fray.

Voting began at 7 am and among the early voters were Dikshit, party’s New Delhi candidate Ajay Maken, Union minister Vardhan, BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gambhir, and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Ram Lal.

Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 independent candidates.

While 2,54,723 voters are in the age group of 18 and 19, there are 40,532 electorate with disability who would be provided pick up and drop facility.