Voters’ awareness rally held in Kamareddy

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Kamareddy: On the occasion of 8th National Voters’ Day, the Chief Election Commissioner Omparkash Rawat expressed that voters’ right is very powerful in independent India and every person should cast their vote in spite of their religion, caste, locality and money and increase the value of democracy by registering voters and utilising it.

On the occasion of the National Voters’ Day, the Chief Election Commissioner’s message was broadcast in Kamareddy.

District Collector Dr Satyanarayana, Joint Collector Sattaiaha and Superintendent of Police Swetha Reddy participated as chief guests in the National Voters’ Day and flagged off voters awareness rally at Kamareddy.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said that India is a democratic country and its pillars depends upon voters. By electing the right persons through vote we provide better leadership to the country. He said that voters’ registration is a continuous process, each and every youth who completed 18 years should be enrolled as voter.

The Collector distributed the prizes to the winners of essay-writing competition and felicitated the millennium voters and senior citizens.

Nizamabad Collector M Rammohan Rao flagged off the voters’ rally at the Collector grounds, Nizamabad, along with JC Ravinder Reddy and district-level officials. The rally passed through Thilakgarden, Ramesh Theatre and Rajeev Gandhi auditorium.

Huge number of students, women and youth participated in it.