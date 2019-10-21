Voting begins on brisk note at Huzurnagar

By | Published: 10:42 am 10:44 am

Suryapet: Voting began on a brisk note for the Huzurnagar Assembly by-poll on Monday with long queues seen at polling stations.

By 9 am, 13.44 poll percentage was reported in the constituency with people queuing up at the polling stations right from 7 am to cast their votes. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

The main fight is between TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy and Congress nominee Uttam Padmavathi. Saidi Reddy cast his vote at a polling station in his native place Gundlapally, while TDP candidate Chava Kiranmayi exercised her franchise at a polling station in Huzurnagar town.

Meanwhile, some technical glitches surfaced in two EVMs at Chanthabanda in Bereducharla mandal, where polling was stopped for few minutes before it continued after rectification.

The District Elections Officer and District Collector D Amoy Kumar inspected the polling process at a polling station of Ponugodu in Garidepally mandal.

