‘Voting Congress will not change fate of Huzurnagar’

By | Published: 12:13 am

Suryapet: Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday said that voting for the Congress in the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency would not change the fate of the constituency in any way.

The Minister was speaking after five Congress ward members of Gaddipally and several other Congress leaders joined the TRS in his presence at Huzurnagar, in what is being seen as a jolt for the opposition party at the time of by-election.

Jagdish Reddy said that elected representatives and leaders of different political parties had been switching loyalty to the ruling TRS.

He said TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy had failed to develop his constituency under earlier Congress government and had not brought any development project to the constituency during his two-decade tenure as MLA. He questioned as to whether development of the constituency was possible through Uttam or his wife and Congress candidate Uttam Padmavathi under government of another party, if Padmavathi was voted to victory in the by-elections.

He pointed out that Uttam Kumar Reddy kept quite when earlier Congress government had not released water to left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar project for seven years in united Andhra Pradesh. After TRS came to power, irrigation facility was provided to tail end areas of left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar project for two crops, he maintained.

Stating that the welfare schemes and development projects would pave way for victory of the TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy in the by-elections, he has exuded confidence that Saidi Reddy would win with huge majority of the votes.

