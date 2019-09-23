Voting for bye-elections underway in Tripura, Chhattisgarh and UP

By | Published: 12:55 pm

Bhadharghat: Voting for the bye-elections is underway at assembly constituencies of Badharghat, Dantewada and Hamirpur in Tripura, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh respectively here on Monday morning.

The voting started at around 7 am. Around 57000 voters are there in the Bhadharghat assembly constituency in Tripura where the main fight is between BJP, Congress and CPI(M).

Last month Election Commission has announced bye-elections for four assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh. The ECI had taken the decision to hold by-polls after taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions etc.

Bye-elections are also held in Pala in Kerala. The bye-elections are being conducted using EVMs and VVPATs. The counting of votes will take place on September 27.