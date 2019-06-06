VP launches UoH’s digital wellness website

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launched the digital wellness website http://dw.elcuoh.in/ set up by the e-Learning Centre at University of Hyderabad (UoH) here on Thursday.

Naidu lauded the efforts being made by the varsity in introducing quality and relevant online courses. “Launching quality online courses can prove to be a boon for students in rural areas as technology is a good equaliser and can be used to empower people,” he said.

The website has been launched to educate internet users of all age groups on the benefits and using it in a manner that would not affect their well-being.

The Centre hopes to expand its activities in association with the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology to inform, educate and engage with cyber users on various screens while taking care of their mental and physical health and safety.

Director of the E-Learning Centre, Prof. J Prabhakar Rao said the Centre had submitted a detailed project proposal to Ministry of Human Resource Development to set up a world-class digital learning studies, training and resources centre.

Prof. Rao said the Centre had already entered into a number of academic and industry collaborations both nationally and internationally to provide quality online courses.

Dr. V K Saraswat Member NITI Aayog, Prof. Appa Rao Podile UoH Vice-Chancellor also took part in the website launch.

